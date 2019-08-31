Beijing refuses to ‘budge’ on S China Sea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Beijing told visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that its position on the South China Sea was not up for negotiation, a spokesman for the leader said Friday.
China claims most of the contested sea, including waters close to Philippine shores, and has rejected a UN-backed international tribunal ruling that said its assertion to the Sea is without legal basis. Duterte is under growing pressure at home to challenge China — after largely setting aside the standoff for years — with tensions high after a Chinese fishing trawler hit and sank a Filipino boat in June in the contested waters. In a meeting between the Philippine leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, Xi reiterated his government´s position of not recognising the tribunal ruling “as well as not budging from its position”, said Duterte´s spokesman.
