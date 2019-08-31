Russia announces truce in Syria’s Idlib from today

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday announced that Syrian government forces would cease fire in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning.

An agreement was reached on “a unilateral ceasefire by Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, from 6:00 am on August 31,” the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.

The announcement came after Russian-backed regime forces advanced in the jihadist-held bastion, one of the last holdouts of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad´s regime. The statement said the ceasefire aimed “to stabilise the situation” in Idlib and urged anti-government fighters to “abandon armed provocations and join the peace process”.

After months of intense bombardment, regime forces launched a ground offensive against Idlib earlier this month. Syria´s war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011. Russia launched a military intervention in support of Assad´s regime in 2015, helping his forces to reclaim large parts of the country from opposition fighters and jihadists.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said Friday it will help evacuate civilians from an “abysmal” Syrian desert camp near the border with Jordan, after a mission last week determined who wanted to leave.

“We are ready to facilitate” evacuations from the Rukban camp, said Panos Moumtzis, the UN´s Syria humanitarian chief.“We want to make sure it happens in a voluntary way,” he told AFP during an interview in Beirut, describing the situation in the settlement as “abysmal”. According to the UN official, around 12,700 people remain in the isolated Rukban camp near a base used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group.