China expels reporter who wrote about Xi´s cousin

BEIJING: Beijing said journalists who attack China were “not welcome” in the country, after it failed to renew the press credentials of a foreign journalist who wrote an article about one of President Xi Jinping´s cousins. It amounts to the effective expulsion of Chun Han Wong, a Singaporean national who has worked for the Wall Street Journal´s Beijing bureau since 2014. In a statement to AFP, the foreign ministry said it “strongly opposed some foreign reporters´ malicious smears and attacks on China, and these kinds of journalists are not welcome”. “In the meantime, we will facilitate foreign reporters who do news coverage in accordance with laws and regulations,” it said. Wong — together with fellow journalist Philip Wen — published a story in July detailing how Australian law-enforcement and intelligence agencies were probing the activities of Ming Chai, one of Xi´s cousins. It formed part of a wider investigation into organised crime, money-laundering and alleged Chinese influence-peddling. “We can confirm that Chinese authorities have declined to renew Chun Han´s press credentials. We continue to look into the matter,” a Dow Jones spokesperson told AFP. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying rejected the allegations at the time the report was published, saying, “I don´t know where these journalists go to dig up this dirt.”