Japan defence ministry seeks record budget

TOKYO: Japan´s defence ministry requested a record $50.3 billion budget to fund purchases of fighter jets and missile defence as the country eyes the threat from North Korea and China. The 5.32 trillion yen ($50.3 billion) request for the year from April is 1.2 percent higher than last year´s, marking an eighth straight increase. The funds are intended to pay for big-ticket items, including six state-of-the-art F35-B fighters capable of vertical takeoffs, as well as the upgrade of two existing destroyers to serve as aircraft carriers for F35-Bs.
