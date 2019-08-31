Punjab health

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been introducing human development initiatives. Recently, the Punjab government confirmed it would issue Sehat Insaf cards to provincial government employees. The cards will help government employees get healthcare facilities up to Rs725,000.
This is a great initiative and obviously the credit goes to the PTI government and the Punjab CM in this regard.
Waqar Moosa
Turbat
