Kashmir and the UN

May I suggest that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly announce that as India has altered the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir and gone against UN resolutions by repealing Article 370 of its constitution, Pakistan also rescinds from the Simla Agreement and declares that the LOC is no more an LOC and the previous ceasefire line is restored. Pakistan also needs to request the following from the UN: Reconstitute the UNCIP (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan) and station UN observers along the ceasefire line. The UNSC Resolution 47 dated April 21, 1948 asking for a plebiscite in the disputed territory should be implemented immediately in Kashmir. India must be prevailed upon by the UN to honour its promise of holding a plebiscite in Indian-held Kashmir. The PM should appeal to the world to come to the rescue of the beleaguered Kashmiris who have been subjugated against their will and have been yearning for more than seven decades now for their birthright to freedom and liberty. He should also make it clear to the UN that if it doesn’t rise to the occasion, it would be extremely difficult for Pakistan to rein in any catastrophic results. It is time for the UN to act.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi