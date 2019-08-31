close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Empowering women

Newspost

 
August 31, 2019

Women comprise half of the total population of Pakistan. Despite that, they are provided a limited role in boosting the economy of the country. However, there are multiple obvious reasons for women not being too empowered in Pakistan – like illiteracy, gender discrimination,cultural violence and ineffective constitutional rights for women's empowerment.

Pakistan cannot be civilized, developed and advanced unless it's women are empowered. It is the responsibility of the country to provide equal opportunities to women for the sake of national integration and economic growth.

Zahid Ali Sethar

Shikarpur

