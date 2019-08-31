The good side

I have seen quite a few articles in these pages regarding the pros and cons of CPEC. This is not the right time to discuss the disadvantages of this mega project that is worth $46 billion. At this stage, we must see the brighter side of the picture. Those people who are professionally involved in this project, in any capacity, are lucky to be part of the biggest and most important project undertaken since our independence. My appeal, rather humble request, to them is: please put all your professional efforts to the best of your ability and take this work as an almost religious duty and responsibility. The present PTI leadership under the leadership of Imran Khan will certainly ensure that nothing untoward occurs in the future. Of course, NAB is already investigating and sure enough if anybody has been involved in any sort of corruption or misuse of position he will be brought to book. Let us pray that this project, after its completion, is remembered in the future as the most successful project in Pakistan's history.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi