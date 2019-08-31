Pakistani celebrities stand in solidarity during Kashmir Hour

After Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all Pakistanis to come out of their homes on Friday for half an hour and show solidarity with Kashmir by actively participating in the Kashmir Hour, many celebrities came out to support the cause and were seen rallying on the streets around the country.

Actor and host Hamza Ali Abbasi, who recently got married, was seen outside the Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad and chanted slogans in support of Kashmir. Besides, actors Faysal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam and others went out to Moin Khan Academy in Karachi and sent a strong message that they stand with the people of Kashmir. Among those who stepped out to support PM Imran Khan’s call, were director Ehteshamuddin and actors Bilal Ashraf and Adnan Siddiqui who came together at the Jehangir Kothari Parade in Clifton, Karachi.

This is not all. Shahid Afridi and Shaan Shahid also expressed that they fully support this initiative. Afridi was spotted at the Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum, protesting against the inhumanity that is taking place in Kashmir, while Shaan was a part of a peaceful rally in Islamabad. Though Humayun Saeed is in Frankfurt, Germany, he found a way to support the cause and shared via Twitter that he stands with Kashmir and also thanked Consulate General of Pakistan in Frankfurt for arranging a gathering.

Many celebrities also used their social media to encourage the nation to come out and support the cause. “Standing in solidarity with Imran Khan and the people of Kashmir. At this time where we pray, hope and stand together for peace. #KashmirHour #StandWithKashmir,” tweeted Mahira Khan.

Besides, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, Shehzad Roy, Farhan Saeed and Sami Khan among others also lent their whole hearted support to Kashmir Hour.