Badshah triumphs in int’l wrestling competition bout

ISLAMABAD: Defending Champion Badshah Phelwan Khan once again won the hearts of his Pakistanis fans when he outclassed his mighty opponents Mike Drake and Tiny Iron in the bouts of Ring of Pakistan (ROP) International Wrestling Competition at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex here on late Thursday.

The Pakistan-born French held control from the off and did not allow his opponents to settle down anywhere in the fixture. The 25-year-old wrestler was set to take on some other international wrestlers later in the day, the last day of the completion. Badshah dedicated his wins to Pakistan.

Earlier, when the Pakistan-origin boxer proceeded towards the ring, the Jinnah Stadium roared with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. After his wins, the people once again rose from their seats, giving a huge round of applause to him.

Besides Chris Masters, Tiny Iron, Drake Destroyer, Badshah Khan, So Cal Val, Armitis, Pakistan top wrestlers and World Beach Games Champion Inam Butt and Tayyab are also part of the show.

ROP Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah Kazmi has already devoted the 2019 edition to the cause of Kashmir, saying Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the international wrestlers stand by the people of Kashmir.

The three-day event, which concluded Friday, was a family event packed with world class entertainment including professional wrestling, music, strong-man-competition, food and lots of fun.

ROP was founded with the aim of promoting wrestling. Before the inception of ROP, there was no formal body to promote wrestling in Pakistan.

The team at ROP has successfully structured a platform for wrestling fans and athletes and is working in accordance with international standards to develop and promote wrestling in Pakistan.