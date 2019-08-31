Court orders confiscation of Salman Shahbaz’s assets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court has ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Salman Shahbaz — a son of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif — in a money-laundering case.
The court also ordered the initiation of proceedings to declare Salman an absconder and ordered advertisements published in this regard. It also sought a report about the confiscation of his properties within a month.
Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders on Friday on an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).During the hearing, NAB’s prosecutor informed the court that the anti-graft body issued six call-up notices to Salman Shahbaz, but he failed to cooperate in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case. The prosecutor stated the suspect had “fled abroad” and requested the court to order the confiscation of his properties.
On August 5, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman and ordered authorities to produce him before the court. Salman’s brother, Hamza Shahbaz, had already been arrested in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case and he is currently in NAB custody on physical remand.
