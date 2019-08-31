PM Khan leads nationwide rallies for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Thousands rallied across Pakistan on Friday in mass demonstrations against New Delhi’s actions in occupied Kashmir, with Prime Minister Imran Khan leading the most ambitious public protests targeting India in years.

The protests come weeks ahead of Khan’s scheduled trip to the UN General Assembly where he has vowed to act as an ambassador for the people of Kashmir, after New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan territory of its autonomy earlier this month.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed rivals since, as Indian authorities launched a sweeping crackdown in Kashmir, which included cutting phone and internet access, placing restrictions on movement and arresting thousands, according to multiple sources.

Following repeated calls to protest on Friday, thousands gathered in Islamabad in front of the Prime Minister’s secretariat, where Khan vowed to continue fighting for Kashmir until it was “liberated”. “We will stand with Kashmir until our last breath,” said Khan, as he launched into a blistering attack on the Indian government, comparing his counterpart Narendra Modi’s administration to Nazi Germany.

Khan also categorically announced that any false-flag operation by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be dealt with a stronger blow. “We are telling the world beforehand that (if) they (India) do something in Azad Kashmir… I want to make it clear to Narendra Modi that you will be responded with a stronger blow. Here, our Army is ready to respond any (Indian) action in Azad Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said.

The Premier said the entire world should have already taken a stand for Kashmiris but religion proved a decisive factor. “Unfortunately, the world tends to remain silent when those being oppressed are Muslims. The world’s reaction would have been much stronger if Kashmiris were not Muslims,” the Prime Minister added.

Aside from Khan, President Arif Alvi and the entire government machinery joined hands at exactly 12 noon. Ahead of Khan’s speech, sirens rang out around the country followed by broadcasts of the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir, while traffic ground to a halt for several minutes in solidarity with the rallies.

Thousands more also rallied in Lahore and Karachi, where large crowds waved flags and chanted pro-Kashmiri slogans. “No matter what India does, no matter what Modi does, Kashmir is ours. It belongs to us and we will not sit by as our Kashmiri brothers are oppressed by the Indians,” said Sadaf Mirza, a 24-year-old university student in Lahore.

The demonstrations were the first in what will be weekly rallies held nationwide until Khan leaves for the UN in late September. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village, and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

The rallies condemned the gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the change in the status of Kashmir, the excessive use of force, cutting down of all communication links and almost 26 days of curfew, leading to a severe shortage of food, medicines, healthcare and even drinking water.

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the emotionally charged crowds across the country raised slogans and expressed resolve to stand by their oppressed Kashmiri brethren until they get their right of self determination.

Road traffic was stopped at key junctions and the people stood in silence to condemn the gruesome brutalities being inflicted upon the unarmed civilians in the occupied Kashmir by the occupational forces of India, in pursuance of the racist policy and ideology of the extremist Hindu organisation RSS and BJP.

In the weeks since Modi issued the executive order stripping Kashmir of its autonomy, Khan has launched a diplomatic offensive, vowing to fight India “until the end” if attacked and making occasional references to the possible outbreak of nuclear conflict.

Friday’s protests came as The New York Times published an op-ed by Khan, where the former cricket star warned of rising hostilities between the countries.

He wrote: “With the nuclear shadow hovering over South Asia, we realise that Pakistan and India have to move out of a zero-sum mind-set to begin dialogue on Kashmir, various strategic matters and trade. On Kashmir, the dialogue must include all stakeholders, especially the Kashmiris.

“We have already prepared multiple options that can be worked on while honoring the right to self-determination the Kashmiris were promised by the Security Council resolutions and India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.”