Forest committees to be set up in Torghar soon: official

MANSEHRA: Forests Chief Conservator Azhar Ali Khan on Friday said that tribespeople in Torghar district could get household wooden material and firewood from Guzara forests after approval by the joint forest management committees, which would be constituted soon.

“Dense forests in your district are not only its beauty but also cause pollution-free environment for you and generations to come,” Azhar Ali Khan told a gathering of forest owners in Kunder Hassanzai area of Torghar on Friday.

The official formally inaugurated Green and Clean programme by planting saplings. The chief conservator said owners could avail firewood and wooden material for houses at very meagre level with the prior approval and inspection of joint forest committees, which would soon be constituted across the district. He added that the committees would guard forests.

He said his department would never spare those involved in timber smuggling and illegal cutting of forests. The chief conservator asked the people to come forward to make the country clean and green to provide a pollution-free environment to their coming generations. Conservator Forests Mohammad Shoaib also addressed the gathering.