Public forumarranged in Buner

DAGGAR: The district administration on Friday arranged a ‘Khuli Kutchehry’ (public forum) at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nawan Killay in the Buner district to address public complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Said Nawab, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Executive Engineer (XEN) Ikram Khan, District Education Officer, Iftikharul Ghani, heads of other governments departments and a number people attended it.

Notables of the area including Malik Aman Khan, Syed Salar Jehan, Sher Muhammad Khan, Sarbuland Khan, Amjad, Amir Akbar and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Said Nawab said the district administration would resolve all issues on a priority basis.

About the NTS test paper leak, he said he had already reported the matter to the secretary Elementary and Secondary Education to cancel the test. He said that action against would be taken against those who were found guilty.