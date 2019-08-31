Two outlaws killed in Bannu

BANNU: The police killed two outlaws in an encounter in the limits of Basiakhel Police Station on Friday, official sources said. They said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Pirdilkhel village for the arrest of the outlaws. Seeing the police party, they opened fire and in the exchange of fire both the outlaws identified as Abdul Mateen and Murad Ali sustained injuries. The injured outlaws, they said, succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The sources added that one of them, Abdul Mateen, had escaped from the Bannu jail of 2012 and added that both the outlaws were wanted to the law-enforcement agencies in heinous crimes.