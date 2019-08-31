Road safety drive launched

LAHORE:Wahgarian Post of Punjab Highway Patrol has launched a campaign to brief the general public about the traffic rule and road safety.

The drive has been launched on the directions of SSP Patrolling Police Lahore Region Mrs Shaista Nadeem and DSP Nadeem Siddique Butt.

rally: On the directions of prime minister of Pakistan more than 600 officers of National Highways and Motorway Police NH&MP organised a rally to show solidarity with the people of Jummu and Kashmir.

National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam led the rally. Senior officers and trainee officers joined it.

ANTHEMS: The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played at Punjab Safe Cities Authority at 12 o’clock. More than 500 police communication officers including officers’ staff sang the national anthem. While addressing to the audience, MD safe city authority Ali Amir Malik said,” Today, our message will go all over the world. No human being should be treated brutally in any part of the world. We all pray that Kashmiris may get their right.”. The whole city resonated with national and Kashmiri anthems.