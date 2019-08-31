Durrani terms Modi mass killer

LAHORE: National Kashmir Alliance (NKA), a platform for raising voice against usurpation of human and democratic rights of people in Indian occupied Kashmir, took out a rally and held demonstration at Kot Lakhpat Industrail estate Friday afternoon, as entire nation came out on streets to support freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

Led by NKA patron and former information minister, Muhammad Ali Durrani, the Kashmir solidarity rally participants made a human chain on the road along with entire Pakistani nation to protest against the silence of world conscience over the Indian army genocide of Kashmiri Muslims. Elected leaders of industrialists and workers association and social workers also led the rally.

The participants of the rally raised slogans against India and pledged to stand by with Pakistan Army if India imposed a war. They also pledged to join National Kashmir Alliance as its volunteers.

Addressing the participants, Muhammad Ali Durrani warned that India was trying to find excuses to wage war on Pakistan under some pretext for justifying its forced merger of Kashmir state with India. He said if the war was imposed on Pakistan, entire population of 220 million would back up their valiant army in shape of volunteers of Kashmir. He expressed sorrow that it was the 26th day Indian army had turned entire Kashmir Valley into an open air prison and torture centre where men, women and children were being killed, raped and handicapped without the world acknowledging it since all communication links had been shut down.

Durrani termed Modi worst mass murderer the world had ever witnessed, worse than Hitler and Halaku Khan, and said the increasing genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by Indian army was turning them more resilient and they were openly raising slogans of joining Pakistan even before Indian pellet guns and other banned weaponry Indian army was using to crush their freedom struggle. He warned that it was time Delhi could no more keep Kashmiris as subjects, adding that NKA was determined to raise Kashmir issue all over the world through its peaceful volunteers, to make it the voice of entire world and to bring it to the International Court of Justice for providing freedom to 130 million Muslims from the worst killer of mankind.

He said NKA struggle would make the voice of Kashmir so high that it would not only reach the ears of Trump, Putin and Modi, but would also become the voice of the entire world population. Durrani told media that NKA had begun the registration of Kashmir volunteers from all over the world and soon it would bring all the believers of human rights in the whole world to join this platform. He warned that soon NKA volunteers would march towards Delhi and Modi government would not stand in their way.

Senator Zafar Chaudhry said the hard working workers of Kot Lakhpat had put a new wave of energy into the NKA volunteer movement.