Govt to help complete economic zones: Tareen

LAHORE: The federal government will fully help to expedite the early completion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on top priority to attract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengthening of national economy.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman FIEDMC, said this was assured to him by PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen at a meeting held here Friday. Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Muhammad Aamer Saleemi was also present.

Jahangir Tareen said he would arrange a meeting of FIEDMC chairman with Prime Minister Imran Khan as earlier as possible to address all outstanding issues regarding development of SEZs and said the government would fully facilitate the business community, as it wanted to end poverty and accelerate the economic process in the country.

He said that SEZs would advance economic connectivity and regional cooperation which would have far reaching positive impact on the country’s prosperity. He appreciated the efforts of FIEDMC chairman for providing the state-of-the-art facilities to industrialists and investors.

Jahangir Tareen said Pakistan had offered a big incentive package to foreign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in a large volume “Investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highly business friendly. We offer prospects of co-production and joint ventures with foreign investors and the potential growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, electricity, oil production and exploration, and natural resources are open to a large scale investment,” he added.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed him about Allama Iqbal Industrial City and other projects being initiated under the umbrella of CPEC. He said each economic zone is unique and extraordinary endeavour based on the modern lines of development and is dedicated towards providing excellent industrial estates to highly valued customers. Our philosophy of integrity, helpful service and unceasing improvements have brought profitable and sustainable businesses to the Value Addition City and M-3 Industrial City.

He said industries operating in the FIEDMC would have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.

He said the confidence of the investors was being fully restored after completion of M3 project. He also highlighted various steps taken by the government for improving ease of doing business and facilitation of foreign investment.