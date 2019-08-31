Headmaster punished for harassment

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsperson awarded penalty of “Censure” to a headmaster after the inquiry proved him guilty of harassing a teacher.

A female teacher of a remote area school approached to Punjab Ombudsperson and complained that since the very first day of her service in the school the accused headmaster adopted harassing behaviour against her.

When the headmaster could not succeed in his intentions, he started creating hurdles to her employment in retaliation. At last, by exploiting his position got her terminated from service by getting inquiries initiated against her.

She lodged a complaint of harassment to the Ombudsperson Punjab under the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010. Mrs Rukhsana Gillani, Ombudsperson Punjab, conducted inquiry into the case and held that accused guilty of causing harassment by way of intimidating and creating hostile environment for the complainant. The headmaster was awarded penalty of “Censure” while the competent authority of School Education Department was directed to reinstate the complainant in service.