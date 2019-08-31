16 heritage buildings added to official gazette

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) prepared a list of 16 buildings to be declared heritage properties which after the approval of Heritage Conservation Board has been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

As per the survey conducted by the WCLA conservation team there are 247 high architectural merit properties inside the walled city which need to be declared heritage properties. Initially 34 properties were declared heritage properties as per Section 23 of WCLA Act 2012, out of which, 16 have been printed in the official Punjab Gazette.

The 16 properties printed in the official Punjab Gazette are Haveli Kabli Mal, Dina Nath Haveli, Bej Nath Haveli, Mian Sultan Haveli, Laal Haveli, D-747, D-748, D-838, D-750, house of Allama Iqbal B-597, A-12, Neevin Masjid, Victoria High School, Haveli Dhyan Singh, Masjid Wazir Khan and Mariam Zamani Masjid. WCLA Building Control Deputy Director Mubashir Hassan said it was important to declare the heritage properties so that the original fabric of the city could be saved from any further deterioration.

“The Heritage Conservation Board of WCLA approved the buildings and therefore they are following the given rules and regulations of WCLA Act 2012 and Heritage Property Rules, these buildings were declared heritage properties and are now endorsed by printing in the official Punjab Gazette”, Mubashir said.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari was of the view that to save the heritage fabric of the city and to restore the heritage buildings it was important to declare the high architecture merit buildings in the city as heritage properties.

“Our heritage is our identity and we would take all steps to save and preserve it. We are declaring more heritage properties soon by holding meetings with the Heritage Conservation Board of WCLA so that all the high architectural merit buildings are protected from any threats”, Lashari concluded.

ACE rally

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region-A took out a rally on Canal Road to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle against the Indian occupation army. According to a statement by a ACE spokesman, the rally was held in affirmation to Pakistan's stance of backing the Kashmiris freedom struggle and to support the armed forces of Pakistan in the face of Indian threats of an imminent war.