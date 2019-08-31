Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir condemned

LAHORE: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Wapda House Friday. Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (R), NTDC Managing Director Zafar Abbas, Members of the Wapda and senior officers along with thousands of employees gathered outside Wapda House to mark the day.

The activities commenced with playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K). The participants chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities in IHK and in favour of the plebiscite in Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions. They were holding the flags of Pakistan and AJ&K as well as the banners carrying the messages for freedom of Kashmir.

Later, Wapda chairman, addressing the ceremony, said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, he said we could go to any extent for freedom of Kashmir. NTDC Managing Director and other Wapda employees also expressed their views while addressing the ceremony. WAPDA employees serving at all formations and projects across the country also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in the same manner.

SNGPL Managing Director Mahmood Ahmed Zia, senior management, executives and all staff members gathered in front of main building of Head Office, and showed full solidarity with Kashmiris for their right of self determination.

ETPB: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir, Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee General Secretary Sardar Amir Singh, Hindu leader Munawar Chand and a large number of the board employees attended the rally.

The ETPB chairman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmiris would get freedom and the nation was standing with Kashmiris.

He said the nation would not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for freedom of Kashmir and defence of Pakistan. Sikh and Hindu leaders also condemned the steps taken by Indian Prime Minister Modi.

NESPAK: On the appeal of Prime Minister, NESPAK took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here, Friday.

A large number of NESPAK employees led by Dr Tahir M Hayat, executive vice-president took part in the rally. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for the freedom of Kashmir and chanting slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris. Addressing the rally, Dr Tahir Hayat paid homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir. He said those who are living either in Held Kashmir or Azad Kashmir, they are our brethren. He urged the world to take note of atrocities by India in the Held Kashmir. He said India was suppressing ingenious freedom struggle of the people of the Kashmir against occupation with the usage of force and state terrorism. The struggle of the Kashmiris for independence would be successful soon, he concluded.

LCCI: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Friday observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with Kashmir.

LCCI Vice-President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, executive committee, staff members, industrialists, traders and hundreds of people from different walks of life also staged a rally against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Participants of the rally chanted slogans holding placards, which contained slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the rally, the LCCI Vice-President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and other speakers said that ongoing Indian suppression in occupied Kashmir would not harm the passion of Kashmiris struggling for freedom. Instead Kashmir freedom movement has entered into a final phase. They said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation would not leave Kashmiris alone at this crucial time. “India has been singled out in the world because of her atrocities in Kashmir and United Nations General Assembly categorically cleared that Kashmir was not an internal issue of India but a dispute between two countries,” they said.

They said that business community had serious concern over the alarming situation in Held Kashmir. They said that barbaric killing of innocent people in Held Kashmir was not acceptable for the business community of Pakistan.

P&D Board: Punjab Planning and Development Board organised a rally to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day for the people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

A grand rally led by Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch was started from the P&D Complex to Istanbul Chowk on The Mall. P&D Board members Babar Aman Babar, Dr Abid Bodla, Sadaqat Hussain, Mehmood Hassan, Dr Sohail Saqlain, Khalid Sultan, Dr Naveed Ahmad Chaudary, Senior Chief Javed Latif, P&D Additional Secretary Nadia Saquib, all development sector chiefs, assistant chiefs and other employees of P&D Board actively took part in the rally.