World urged to help save humanity

LAHORE: Following the instructions from Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, the Regional Bureau Lahore organised a rally which was led by Director General NAB Lahore, Shahzad Saleem.

All officers of NAB Lahore participated in the rally and chanted slogans against imposition of curfew by India in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since last 26 days and also raised voice against illegal Indian occupation of J&K.

NAB DG said Indian-Held Kashmir had been converted into jail by imposing curfew and the Kashmiri people had been made hostage there, whereas, UN and world community must play a decisive role in saving humanity. NAB stands with Kashmir and we condemn the abolition of Article 370 and 35-A.

He maintained that at the time of need, NAB stands side by side with Kashmiri people and NAB always prefer to stand firm against tyranny. At the end, a joint prayer was observed for early liberation of Kashmir and end of Indian atrocities.

Alhamra: Alhamra Arts Council organised a walk for solidarity with Kashmir in which people participated in large numbers here Friday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. During the walk, slogans were raised in favour of Kashmiris. The participants of the walk were carrying banners written in favour of Kashmir. People condemned the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris. They protested against India's elimination of special status of Held Kashmir. Alhamra’s officers, employees and many artistes attended the walk.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director said that the Pakistani nation would stand with the Kashmiri people until the last breath. He said that the rights of the Kashmiri people under Indian rule were being violated, while the Kashmiri children and people had been deprived of food.