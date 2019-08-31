Walk for Kashmir

A Kashmir solidarity walk under the leadership of PRA Chairman Javed Ahmed was held from Aiwan-e-Tajarat Road to Governor House. Addressing the rally, PRA Chairman said "Innocent Kashmiris have been witnessing the worst human rights violations in the world where they are being kept in lock and key without their will. We as Pakistanis have always stood by them and shall always fight for their rights; we cannot leave them alone while being kept hostages. The entire nation is on roads to show its support. The international community should immediately take notice of the violations and start mediating to bring a halt to the miseries being carried out" The rally was also attended by PRA Member Policy Zainul Abideen, ADC Dr Irshad Ahmed, Director IT Salman Zafar, officers and participants of senior internship programme holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags.