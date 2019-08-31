Campuses observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

LAHORE: Educational institutions of the provincial metropolis, including universities, colleges and schools observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour on Friday to express unity and solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir.

At Punjab University, thousands of people, including teachers, employees, students, children and representatives of Christians, Hindu and Sikh community participated in a massive rally at New Campus to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with the slogans of freedom of Indian-Held Kashmir, demanding international community to take notice of human rights violations in the Valley.

Addressing the participants, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said the United Nations could not implement its own resolutions on Kashmir. He added the United Nations had been successful in implementing its resolutions where it wanted to. Therefore, he said, there was no reason that UN resolutions on Kashmir could not be implemented.

He said Muslims’ genocide was going on in Indian-Held Kashmir which the UN must not ignore now. He said Indian armed forces were denying basic rights to Kashmiris but India could not suppress their voice and freedom movement through such cowardly tactics. He said the nation stood with people of Kashmir, Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Pakistan Army was the best army in the world and the nation saluted its sacrifices for safeguarding the country. He said that Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and people from all other religions had unanimously joined the rallies in Pakistan which expressed that the whole nation was on one page on Kashmir issue.

The event began with playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. After addressing the gathering, the VC led the rally from Institute of Education and Research to Gate No 1 and then the participants moved towards Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab and entered Gate No 2. The head to tail distance of the crowded and charged rally on main roads was more than 1.5km. The rally concluded at the starting point outside Institute of Education and Research where the VC and participants offered Dua for freedom of Indian-Held Kashmir. The participants passed unanimous resolution to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN resolution.

Similarly students and teachers of Government College University (GCU), Lahore staged a rally from the university’s main building to Istanbul Chowk on Mall Road to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The solidarity rally was led by GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and the university’s senior faculty members.

Addressing the rally, Saboor Khan said the brutal Indian armed forces could never suppress the struggle of the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination. He appreciated the decision of PM Imran Khan to mark solidarity day to give a strong message to India and the international community that the Pakistani nation would not leave the people of Kashmir alone in this difficult time.

University of Education also observed “Day of Solidarity with People of Held Kashmir” at all its campuses. In this regard, a walk was organised to condemn the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian-Held Kashmir.

A large number of senior faculty members, officers and students, Principal Lower Mall Campus Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Director Division of Science & Technology Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed, Principal Township Campus Dr Ahsan Bashir, Director Division of Education Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan and Acting Director Student Affairs Dr Mubashar Nadeem participated in the walk.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played and participants kept silent for one minute. The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also observed “Kashmir Hour” from noon 12pm to 01pm on Friday to express solidarity with the people of IHK suffering unprecedented atrocities perpetrated by Indian armed forces against them. A solidarity rally was organised in campus led by UET Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar. The rally started from IB&M tower and culminated at main block.

President Teaching Staff Association (TSA) Prof Dr Amanat Ali Bhatti, Registrar UET Muhammad Asif, Dean Prof Dr Shahid Rafique, Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, Public Relations Officer Prof Dr Tanveer Qasim, teachers, faculty members, heads of all other departments and a large number of students were also present on the occasion. Rallies were also organised in constituent campuses of UET Lahore.

Addressing the rally, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, “Our Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew. But now the time is over, and sacrifices of Kashmiri brother will not go away. The world must raise voice against brutality of Indians.”

Referring to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army, Dr Mansoor Sarwar said, “Their services for the protection of borders and making failure of the enemy conspiracies were unforgettable. The dispute of Kashmir is not a problem of race or ethnicity; it is a joint problem of humanity. We do not want war but if war is imposed, we will fight side by side with the Pak Army.”

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and it all campuses organised rallies to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the rally while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated.

Addressing the audience Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said all Muslims were like a body and united with the people of Kashmir. He said Pakistanis stood against the inhumane curfew, killing of Kashmiri civilians including women and children by Indian army with brutality to suppress Kashmiri right of self-determination. He said it was responsibility of the United Nations to play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully.

Similarly, the principal and faculty members along with students of Government MAO College, Lahore, also observed the Kashmir Hour at Istanbul Chowk. The faculty members and students, under the leadership of Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqi, Special Secretary Sajid Zafar, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, Deputy Secretary Dr Hafiz Haider Ali and Principal Dr Farhan Ebaday Yar Khan, marched towards Istanbul Chowk bearing flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. Similarly other educational institutions also observed the day.