Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Protests against HR violations in IHK

Islamabad

 
August 31, 2019

Our correspondent By

Islamabad : University faculty and staff gathered to protest against Indian aggression and violations of human rights by the Indian Army in the Indian Held Kashmir at the Islamabad Campus of the COMSATS University here on Friday. The protest was held on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was subsequently endorsed by the Higher Education Commission.

