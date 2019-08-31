Kashmir Hour at ARL

Rawalpindi

In order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) solemnly observed the Kashmir Hour along with the entire nation, says a press release.

The Chief Executive Officer, M. Adil Khattak, dilated on the historical background of the unfinished agenda of partition of Sub-continent between Pakistan and India and the prevailing geo-strategicBy environment.