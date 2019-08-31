close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 31, 2019

Kashmir Hour at ARL

Islamabad

 
August 31, 2019

Rawalpindi

In order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) solemnly observed the Kashmir Hour along with the entire nation, says a press release.

The Chief Executive Officer, M. Adil Khattak, dilated on the historical background of the unfinished agenda of partition of Sub-continent between Pakistan and India and the prevailing geo-strategicBy environment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad