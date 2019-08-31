Kashmir Solidarity Rally held at AAUR

Rawalpindi : Pir Merh Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a Rally, here on Friday, against the atrocities of the Indian forces and to express solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir.The rally was led by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman while a large number of faculty members, staff and students participated in the rally. The participants of the rally were holding national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor strongly condemned the prevailing large-scale violation of human rights by the Indian army. He said that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and the freedom is the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none can deny this fact. At the end, prayer was also offered for the people of Indian held Kashmir.