Anglo students, teachers support Kashmiris

Islamabad : The Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School on Friday for Kashmir cause.

Holding banners and shouting slogans, students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the school, led by Executive Council President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Nisar Malik and executive council members took out a rally in support of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters fighting for freedom from the Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Waheed Malik apprised the students about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris by force and state terrorism. He lauded the valour of Armed Force and reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation stands united with the people of Kashmir at this hour of need.