Students, teachers rally in support of Kashmiris

Islamabad : The Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed by the Islamabad Capital Territory's government educational institutions on Friday noon for Kashmir cause.

Holding banners and shouting slogans, students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the schools, colleges and universities took out rallies in support of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters fighting for freedom from the Indian occupation.

A rally of students and staff was organised by the administration of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 on Ashfaq Ahmed Road which was led by Professor Qasim Masood Principal of the college.

Participants of the rally chanted slogans against India and for the independence of Indian Held Kashmir. The Principal said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris by force and state terrorism. Students, teaching and nonteaching staff of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 also held demonstration against Indian brutality in the occupation of Kashmir.

Another big demonstration was held at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/4.

Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid led the rally. He urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the severe human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

The solidarity hour was also observed in all the colleges and schools and rallies were taken out with the aim to continue full support to the Kashmiri people.