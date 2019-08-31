Islamabad police to strengthen relations with community

Islamabad : The Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door steps.

It was stated by SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in area of Golra Police Station. The Open Kutcherry was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Saddar Circle Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, Station House Officers of Golra Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Saddar) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He said that police succeeded to ensure effective poling in the area through public cooperation and awareness campaign is also underway through using projectors on vehicles.

The SP (Saddar) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam)’ which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He said that steps are underway to upgrade conciliatory committees and make them more effective. On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.