RMU, allied hospitals observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Medical University and allied hospitals observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour here on Friday as students, professors and senior doctors from RMU along with nurses, paramedics and doctors from the three teaching hospitals in town gathered in front of Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Benazir Bhutto Road from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. to express solidarity with the Kashmiris facing grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the RMU and allied hospitals arranged a massive show on main Murree Road (BB Road) on which traffic remained suspended for half-an-hour for observance of Kashmir Hour. RMU students, professors, doctors and staff of allied hospitals also held a rally that was led by Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar.

Medical superintendents at the three teaching hospitals including BBH, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital attended the rally and the massive show organised by the educated elite of the nation.

The participants of the rally were holding banners expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and chanted slogans against the Indian oppression in Kashmir.

Speaking to participants, Professor Umar said Modi would never succeed in his illegitimate attempt to denigrate Kashmiri’s quest for liberty.

The whole nation including medical professionals across the country is one on the call of PM and would do everything for the Kashmiri brethren, he said.

Other speakers including medical superintendents at allied hospitals said they would never leave their Kashmiri brothers alone in their movement for freedom.