Faisal Masjid sermon highlights Kashmir issue

Islamabad: President of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh delivered the Jumma prayer sermon on Kashmir issue at Faisal Masjid.

The khutba was attended by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, senior staff members of the university and a large number of people from twin cities and people hailing from different walks of life.

The IIU president prayed for the end of miseries and a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Prof Al-Draiweesh said people of Kashmir are an omen of struggle and there is no example of their commitment and love for the land.

He called for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that love and devotion of Pakistanis for the Kashmir cause is appreciable.

The IIU president said Kashmir issue was one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.

Later, a walk was also held on the IIU Faisal Masjid campus to express solidarity with residents of the occupied Kashmir.