close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

AIOU joins nation standing by Kashmiri people

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Islamabad: Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the academic and services’ staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday took a rally giving a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces.

The largely attended rally was holding banners and posters that inscribed with the slogans 'Kashmir Ban-e-Ga Pakistan' and ‘Hum Tumaraya sath hain”. The participants, while taking a round of the premises were chanting slogans giving a message of unity to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of their trail and tribulation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad