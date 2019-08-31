Past governments slammed for ignoring water issue

Islamabad : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that had the past governments taken the issue of water storage seriously, the country would have not been threatened by the release of the excessive river water by India today.

Addressing a 'media awareness workshop on water crisis in Pakistan' organised jointly by LEAD Pakistan and Nestle on the occasion of World Water Week, the minister said the past governments just kept making statements while India built dams on the water flowing into the country.

She said that Pakistan is categorized as one of the most water-stressed countries and rapid urbanization, industrialization, climate change, changes in precipitation are the factors that induce water scarcity in Pakistan.

"Keeping the importance of water issues in the country, our government separated the Ministry of Water from the Ministry of Energy," she said.

The minister said the building of dams had become a sensitive issue and politicians were not willing to directly address it.

She said the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty was vital for the survival of Pakistan and it has to be implemented in its true state.

"There is a dire need for a code of conduct for the use of water in Pakistan and in this regard, the Ministry of Climate Change has made a summary which was shared with the provinces also."

The minister the media had an important role in taking the voices of people and civil society to governments and make politicians and water planners more in contact with people, who faced the challenges.