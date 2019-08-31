Conference on local economic development

Islamabad : The PRIME Institute on Friday in partnership with United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Habitat organised a conference with the aim to discuss generating solutions to achieve prosperity through local economic development for the urban metropolitans of the country.

Administrators, mayors, senior economists and many stake holders from different cities across the country shared participated in the event.

On the occasion, adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Climate Changes emphasized the need for a clean and green Pakistan. He said that urban forestry model should be a priority in cities’ development agenda.

“The focus should not be solely on the local economic development but also on ecological sustainability”, he said adding that soon his ministry in following with PM’s vision is going to launch Clean Green Index to improve urban infrastructure, green cover and public service delivery in big urban centres of Pakistan.

Dr. Nasir Khan, Executive Director, National Vocational Training Commission discussed the lack of technical and vocational training facilities in the country. “The people who are being trained are not being equipped with necessary skills to operate in the industries. The technical and vocational training has never been considered as a factor of production or for increasing industrial competitiveness”, he recalled.

Dr. Marius Venter, Director CENLED, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighted common problems facing cities of developing countries such as extreme poverty, health issues, food insecurity, migration and climate change. He iterated the role of local authorities in local economic development. Empowerment of human capital is deemed necessary for strengthening the cities. He talked about business development and one stop centres where the delays in obtaining local authority approvals for land development have become a universal issue in the property development sector.