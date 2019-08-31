Elimination of drugs top priority, says IG

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took serious notice of “Village doray” falls in the jurisdiction of police station Tarnol and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din syed to constitute a special team for conduct of intelligence based search and combing operation in Tarnol. Resultedly IBO based search operation was carried out on 29-08-19.

During the search whole village was extensively searched and during the operation, 9 drug peddlers were arrested. 7330 gram charas and 1000 gram heroin was recovered from their possession.

The arrested culprits are Dilawer Hussain, Zahid khan, Jabir khan, Muhammad Khan, Haroon, Gul Faraz, Naeem and Aamir. Consequently after the registration of FIR thorough investigation is underway.

The IGP appreciated SP Omar Khan and his team for the good job done. He further reiterated his resolve and directed all Zonal SPs including SP investigation to continue this operation and eliminate this menace from all over Islamabad.