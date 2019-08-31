Relief from humidity as overcast conditions follow morning rain

Islamabad : Rain shower, overcast skies and cool breeze: Wednesday got off to a perfect start in Islamabad giving the residents relief from humid weather.

Though it rained briefly, the following cloudy and windy weather lasted all through the day bringing the mercury down.

The Met Office recorded traces of rainfall and forecast rainfall coupled with thunder and windstorm over the weekend.

People thronged parks and recreational places in the evening to enjoy the pleasant weather. Among them were Pir Sohawa, Daman-i-Koh, Lakeview Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Shakarparian, Shahdara and Chattar.

Yasin Umar left the office early at the request of children.

"My kids wanted to go to some hilly place for recreation, so we’re here. The weather is so cool that we’ll return late,” said the government official at Pir Sohawa.

Jamshed Mehmood, a trader from Rawalpindi, benefited from the weekly off and took the family to the Lakeview Park. He said his family had forced him into an outing.

His children said whenever it rained or skies were overcast, the family drove to recreational places instead of staying indoors for enjoyment.

The pleasant weather prompted high sales of samosas, ‘pakoras’ and ‘jalebi’. At popular shops, including the F-10 Markaz's Jamil Sweets, Blue Area's Chinese Samosa Shop and Fresco Sweets, and Farooqia Market's Bengali Samosa Shop, customers had to wait for quite some time for their order to be delivered. Some even issued tokens in light of the influx of visitors. Also, restaurants and cafes witnessed larger visitor arrivals in the evening and at night.