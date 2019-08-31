FBR removes tea import irritant

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed the clearance of bulk raw imported tea on the basis of average retail price, a statement said on Friday.

However, the revenue body said, in order to avail this facility the tea importer/manufacturer would first have to obtain a certificate by the concerned chief commissioner. The FBR from July 01, 2019 had made mandatory the clearance of consumer goods on the basis of printed retail prices instead of valuation of Pakistan Customs.

The leading tea manufacturers had pleaded with the FBR that it was not possible for them to set the retail price of bulk import of tea. The FBR recognising the difficulties of the stakeholders resolved the issue in a bid to facilitate smooth business activities.

The FBR has also imposed the condition that if retail price is not printed the importer shall undertake to print the retail price after clearance of tea and pay sales tax on retail price, which shall not be less than 130 percent of the customs value increased by assessed customs duty, excise duty and other applicable taxes and charges excluding sales tax.