Can’t trick the elephant out of the room with peanut policies

LAHORE: A turnaround will remain a far cry as long as the present regime continues to toy with the economy pursuing lopsided policies because growth warrants solid long-term policies and fair taxation to boost business/investment confidence.

Our industries were already under severe pressure because of highly unstable rupee in the past one year. The devaluation was managed in a way as if riots had broken out in the markets. The benefits of high devaluations in one go were passed on to the foreign buyers stagnating the exports.

To make matters worse the government slapped higher duties on existing domestic manufacturers. A case in point is the car industry that was on the move and many new entrants were preparing to launch their different variants. The new entrants are in limbo as their imported stuff is lying unsold and their production lines are empty.

The prices of cars were on the rise because of rupee devaluation and the tax impact on each car automatically increased. But in a bid to increase revenues 5-20 percent additional duty was imposed on all cars. The impact of 20 percent duty on a car worth Rs4 million was devastating and making cars unaffordable for buyers. The prices of even 1000 cc cars almost doubled in past two years mostly because of devaluation and then an additional 5 percent duty.

Suzuki Cultus that was available for Rs960,000 in 2017 is now being marketed at Rs1.65 million. This car for lower middle class is now out of their reach. The 5 percent impact in this cost amounts to Rs100,000.

The impact of over taxation resulted in steep decline in production and revenues from car manufacturers followed the suit sharply. The revenues from the cement sector have also slumped even more acutely. There was no need to increase taxes on cement production when the manufacturers were fighting hard to market their commodity in the domestic market. There was need to control imports that should have been through straight ban on luxury imports. That was not done, instead the duties were increased. Luxury imports last year were still in the range of $7 billion-8 billion.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan who was among the panel of government economists gave this advice to the government but it was overlooked because luxury imports are consumed by the most influential segment of society.

The previous government waived the income tax up to the income of Rs1.2 million per annum. This was not a sane move. This government reversed this decision but in the process also increased the rate of taxes appreciably. This again was unjust; it should have restored the previous tax rates as mostly salaried class falls under this taxation. They cannot default as the tax is deducted by the employer from the salary every month.

The cost of living in the meantime increased sharply during past one year indirectly taxing the incomes of the salaried class. The tax evaders are roaming about scot-free. No tax evader has been arrested in the past one year and the traders that evade taxes openly are still being pampered by the government. They are not even prepared to come under the minimum tax regime proposed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The proposed minimum tax is Rs67/day (Rs20,000/year). Even the roadside vendors have to pay the policemen or the municipality staff over Rs100/day to continue their roadside setups. The shopkeepers have bigger problems as they not only have to stuff the purses of corrupt taxpersons with payoffs but also fill their bags with whatever goods they desire for free.

Despite chairman FBR’s repeated assertions that CNIC (computerized national identity card) condition on sales and purchases would not be withdrawn, implementation of this condition remains deferred till September 30.

This means confirmed tax evaders have been allowed to operate without documentation at least for one more quarter of this fiscal.

The condition of printing the prices on the imported fast moving goods is still in abeyance, though the measure was to be implemented in December 2018. Container after container full of such goods has been released during this time. The condition was imposed on the plea that expired and potentially injurious for health edibles were being imported by the businessmen at low rates and sold to local public without any check.

The authorities saw it fit to save the investment of the culprits instead of safeguarding the health of the consumers. There was so much hype about benami properties, but the law, since its approval, made no bang. The economy would only limp on if these policies continued.