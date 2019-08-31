S&P projects growth to hit 12-year low at 2.4 percent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s real GDP growth is projected to reach a 12-year low of 2.4 percent during the current fiscal year amid nascent fiscal reforms and weak domestic and external demand conditions, ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said.

“Pakistan’s economy has begun a period of structural adjustment which entails slower real GDP growth as officials address significant external and fiscal imbalances,” S&P said. “Taken together with Pakistan’s relatively fast population growth of approximately 2.0 percent per year, real per capita economic growth will fall to an anemic 0.4 percent. That will contribute to a decline in Pakistan’s 10-year weighted average per capita growth to 1.8 percent, below the global average of 2.3 percent for economies at a similar level of income.”

The credit rating agency said the economic slowdown results from a paucity of growth drivers. “In particular, real investment contracted sharply by 8.9 percent in the fiscal year ended June 2019, the worst performance since fiscal 2011,” it added. “Prospects for a rapid recovery in investment are limited owing to the fading impulse from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor related projects, along with cautious sentiment in the private sector.”

S&P affirmed its ‘B-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit ratings on the country, saying the outlook for the long-term rating is stable. “The ratings on Pakistan reflect subdued expectations for the country's economic growth, heightened external indebtedness and liquidity needs, and an elevated general government fiscal deficit and debt stock,” it said.

The ratings agency said the stable outlook reflects its expectations that funding from the International Monetary Fund and other partners would be sufficient for Pakistan to meet its considerable external obligations over the next one to two years.

“We may lower our ratings if Pakistan’s fiscal, economic, or external indicators continue to deteriorate, such that the government’s external debt repayments come under pressure. Indications of this would include GDP growth below our forecast, or external or fiscal imbalances higher than what we expect,” it added.