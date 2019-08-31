Government commits financial aid to revive PIA

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday promised all ‘possible’ support to limping state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to help it fly out of its existing financial morass.

“The government wants the national flag carrier to effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline,” adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Finance Hafeez Shaikh said, talking to PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

Shaikh directed officials in the ministry of finance to work closely with the PIA management and extend them all possible financial help, keeping in view the availability of fiscal space.

The adviser stressed the importance of a viable and independently-made corporate plan to help the PIA overcome its difficulties and achieve sustainability in its business processes and flight operations. “The government is fully behind the PIA management and expects it to work diligently to turn the national flag career into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for the local and international travelers.”

It’s, however, unclear whether or not the government has delisted loss-making PIA from the active privatisation list. Since the flag-carrier is not under the control of Privatization Commission and rather in Aviation Division’s control, it is likely that the government is no more interested to sell the airline. It unveiled its intention to keep the airline’s management stake under control in case of any divestment.

The previous government decided to privatise PIA and set April 2018 as the last date of its privatisation as its losses have swelled to more than Rs400 billion since 2008. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed the importance of a decision about any financial transaction in the privatisation domain to reduce budgetary losses.

“In the near-term, it would be important to finalise the transaction structure for PIA’s minority sale,” the IMF said in a latest report. “Annual financial losses of public sector enterprises remain high at about 0.3 percent of GDP, with accumulated losses at 3.8 percent of GDP.” The government promised audit reports of PIA and PSM to the IMF till December-end 2019 under a $6 billion loan program signed by Pakistan last month.

PIA’s management apprised the finance adviser about various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost, efficiently utilise its assets, and enhance revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources.

Malik told the meeting about various initiatives undertaken in recent months, including an effective and optimal utilisation of PIA assets and a significant reduction in the operational cost of the airline.

“PIA management has been able to lay off nearly 1,000 redundant staff to save costs,” he said. He termed the ongoing Hajj operation a success with almost 90 percent efficiency achieved in the pre-Hajj flight operation. The management expects similar results in the post-Hajj operation for which all-out efforts have been made to bring back the pilgrims as per schedule.