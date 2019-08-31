Rupee gains

The rupee closed higher on Friday, as dollar inflows due to remittances and exporter greenback sales helped the currency appreciate, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee gained 37 paisas to close at 156.85 against the dollar. It had finished at 157.22 on Thursday. The rupee ended at 157.20 against the dollar, compared with 157.50 in the previous session.

“The currency continued to gain strength because of month-end remittances and dollar selling by exporters,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “The inflows increased the supply of greenback in the market, he added. The increase in the foreign exchange reserves also helped boost sentiment.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.629 billion during the week ended August 23 from $15.604 billion in the previous week. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $32 million to $8.271 billion.

The Standard & Poor’s rating agency affirmed Pakistan’s ‘B-‘long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign rating, while maintaining the long-term outlook at ‘stable’ rating. The country’s rating remained constrained by a narrow tax base and domestic and external security risks, which continue to be high, it said.

The S&P also said funding from the International Monetary Fund and other partners will be sufficient for Pakistan to meet its external obligations over the next one to two years.