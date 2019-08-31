‘Private sector infuses funds despite interest rate fluctuation’

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Friday said wide fluctuations in interest rates could not dissuade private sector from investing in the domestic industry.

“Despite wide fluctuations in the interest rate private sector infuses funds,” Baqir said, speaking at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“In the last 10 years, private investment has remained around 10 percent of GDP, although there has been a sharp fluctuation in interest rates during this period,” he added. “From 2012 to 2017 interest rates moved both ways.”

SBP governor said there are factors other than interest rates that hinder fresh investment in the domestic industry. Structural issues such as regulatory hurdles and ease of doing business issues were hampering private investment, he added.

Baqir said monetary policy is a tool that central banks, with market based exchange rates, use globally to contain inflation. The International Monetary Fund projected inflation at 13 percent for the current fiscal year, while the interest rate is 13.25 percent. “Real interest rate, which is the difference of prevailing interest rate and projected inflation, is still very low.”

SBP governor said current deficit had been surging since 2014 as the exchange rate was artificially maintained, which caused the foreign exchange reserves to drain. “From 2014 to 2017 (current account) deficit accelerated sharply,” he added. “It was primarily due to this reason, Pakistan had to approach IMF (International Monetary Fund), (which) gave money after ensuring that policy reforms were in place and the country could pay back.”

Baqir said the current account deficit shrank due to the policy of market-based exchange rate. Current account deficit fell to $1 billion a month from $2 billion a month. “Reduction in current account deficit is also an indication of improved economy,” he added. “Rise in exchange rate helped clip current account deficit.”

SBP governor said foreign exchange reserves are currently improving. “In the past foreign exchange reserves were on downhill course,” he added. “Debt and interest payments resulted pressure on the currency. Because of debt repayments foreign exchange started depleting fast.”

Baqir said alone private sector could improve the economy, while public sector and institutions are there to facilitate the private sector. “Business community should trust upon the measures taken by the government.”

SBP governor said the economy is moving in the right direction and business community should have confidence and make decisions on the basis of evidence and “not on rumours”. “State Bank and business community interaction is important for the country,” he added. SBP governor said several private sector companies are not paying taxes.