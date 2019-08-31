close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 31, 2019

Guardiola unconcerned by lack of Champions League success

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola says he will not judge himself too harshly if his spell as Manchester City manager ends without winning the Champions League.

The draw for this year’s competition this week appeared to offer City a favourable route into the knock-out stages, pairing them with Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb and Italian side Atalanta.

After Guardiola led City to every domestic trophy last season, there appears more pressure than ever on the highly-decorated coach to land the European crown for his wealthy owners. But Guardiola insists the prospect of failure in the tournament for a fourth successive season does not concern him, despite a record of two quarter-final appearances and one in the last 16 while at the Etihad.

“It’s important, I know it’s important and if it happens it will be important,” he said. “But I will be the same guy, I’ll wake up in the morning, work a lot, go to sleep as early as possible, eat good, take care of myself as best as possible and love the people I love.

“I’m going to do my best but it’s not going to change my life. “When I say thank you to everybody for my time here it’s not going to change my opinion about this title or that title. “We are happy with what we’ve done so far, we came here to play the way we want to play. If we’re good enough we’ll fight until the end, if not we’re going to try next season.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports