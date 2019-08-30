Misbah, Waqar top candidates for Pakistan coaching positions

LAHORE: Former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have emerged as the top candidates for Pakistan cricket team coaching positions after a five-member panel conducted interviews on Thursday.

After the interviews, Geo News learnt that Misbah is the frontrunner for the post of the head coach and Waqar Younis being favoured for bowling coach.

The five-member panel was formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to interview candidates for the roles of Pakistan’s cricket team’s player support personnel.

The panel comprises PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, Member Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, Director International Cricket Zakir Khan, former cricketer Bazid Khan and former captain and team manager/coach Intikhab Alam.

Misbah and Dean Jones are being considered for the post of head coach, while for bowling coach Waqar Younis, Yasir Arafat and Jalaluddin are in the running. Faisal Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim have applied for the post of batting coach.Interviews for batting, strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position for head coach is filled.

Meanwhile, Test cricketer Azhar Ali has expressed hope that the PCB will select the best candidate to serve as head coach of the national men’s team. Speaking to the media in Lahore, Ali said he was confident the PCB will make a good decision regarding the coaching jobs. He also welcomed the PCB’s decision to shake up the domestic cricket structure, saying that the new measures would boost the quality of Pakistan’s domestic cricket.