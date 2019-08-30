Tears of blood

Sultana Faizpuri

In today’s world one is more likely to find people leading very comfortable lives than ever before. If we analyse just women’s rights we’d find a variety of NGOs, websites and platforms where women are taught how to speak for their rights. Fortunately, giving a stern look to a woman by any man is considered harassment. Such a principle is applicable almost around the world nowadays in the form of laws or other rules. People from media and civil society are participating wholeheartedly on this issue. We have witnessed many women getting justice.

In the same world, there’s a place known as a “paradise on earth” where, ironically, none of the above laws can reach: Kashmir. Sometimes paradise is under the shadow of demons, like the way my Kashmir is now.

The women of Kashmir — who are fighting for the right of freedom and self-determination for more than 72 years — are not anywhere in the eyes of justice. According to a report since the fight for freedom began, there have been thousands of cases of rape in Kashmir. Women of all ages are at risk.

According to reports from the HRC in the year 1993 and 1996, rape cases have increased. In the 52nd United Nations Commission on Human Rights, Professor William Baker gave a report that contained instances of increased rape cases in Kashmir.

After the Black Day, August 5, when the Indian government made changes to their constitution and removed Article 370, the article which gave Kashmir a special status. Since that day, Kashmir has become a nightmare.

For the last three weeks, it seems that Kashmir has more troops than insects after the rain. A third generation has been born under the cloud of smoke, the stink of gun powder, the thunder of bullets and the sound of army shoes walking around them.

The female Kashmiri women — who are stronger than the Himalayas — have always been an inspiration.

They know no one is going to visit them from any NGO and no one is going to highlight their problem on the media for them. They are aware none of these brutal criminals will be punished.

No one would wipe their tears. No one would consider them innocent women. Their fault is only that they are Kashmiri women.

They fight for their right to freedom and their right to being safe and protected. They are unsafe in their household, in their own country. The little girls that are meant to play with dolls are weeping over the dead bodies of their fathers and brothers.

Newlywed brides no longer have any hopes of seeing their husbands again if they go out. Elderly mothers have no more tears to shed on the dead bodies of their sons.

Nevertheless, their determination to free Kashmir has never faded. The courage that they are born with has no end. The women with no weapons or daggers in their hands still have their voices. For this crime, innocent women are being harassed and beaten brutally.

Today is the 25th day since the curfew was imposed, with the sole aim to make Kashmiris afraid of the “power”. The power of weapons to every eye’s amazement is meant for innocent children, civilians and women. Listening to an interview of some Indian journalists who visited Kashmir on Eid, I was mesmerised but had tears in eyes.

According to them, the Kashmiris welcomed the journalists in their houses knowing they are from India. Knowing they are Hindus – they were welcomed wholeheartedly. The picture they portrayed was a nightmare for any human living in today’s world. There was no internet and no landline and no cellular services. Children had almost nothing to wear on Eid. Kashmiris weren’t allowed to pray the Eid prayers.

Despite that, whatever that was reserved for the family was presented to the journalists. This is Islam and this the identity of a faithful Muslim.

A true believer is the one who is not afraid of any tyrannical power. They have faith in Allah. As Muslims and human beings, above all, it’s our foremost responsibility to console and help our fellow Kashmiri brethren.

Regardless of what little we can present to them, our few words may help them. The world

must know the true picture of Kashmir.

The time has come for Muslims to unite for each other and step forward to help Kashmiri brethren in the time of their need.

[email protected]