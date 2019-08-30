Pak envoy urges US to pressure India to end Kashmir crackdown

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed Khan has urged the United States and the international community to “do more” to pressure India to end its militarised curfew over occupied Kashmir, saying India’s prime minister has turned a vast section of the disputed region into “practically a concentration camp”.

In a wide-ranging interview with reporters and editors at The Washington Times, Khan lamented that millions of people inside Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir have been on lockdown without access to medicine or electricity, let alone telephones and internet, for nearly a month since the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the area’s special constitutional status.

“Thousands are being put in prison,” he was quoted as saying. “The world needs to be aware.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who is on a visit to Washington, sought to promote the same message. He told The Washington Times that he wanted “to give a wake-up call to the United States that [it] should intervene immediately…It has all the capabilities”.

The AJK prime minister called on the Trump administration to demand a meeting between Indian and Pakistani leaders to stave off an escalating standoff between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations.

In his interview with the newspaper, Ambassador Khan also weighed in on the prospect of a breakthrough in US peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan. But it was the Kashmir issue that dominated, the Times noted in the dispatch published on Thursday. The ambassador praised President Trump for not taking sides in the decades-old conflict over the territory, but he said more must be done. “No other country has the same clout or influence as the United States of America to basically urge India, to nudge India.”

India has actually laid down the ground to influence the demography of the state,” Ambassador Khan said in the interview. “They want to alter the ethnic composition of the state.”

He took specific aim at Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the Indian prime minister is aligned with Hindu nationalists who see India as a historic Hindu homeland ruled for too long by invaders.

Ambassador Khan pointed to Modi’s history as chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, when the state was rocked by violence between Hindus and Muslims. That history haunted Modi upon his rise to prime minister in 2014, when the State Department briefly banned him from entering the United States because of allegations that he played a role in fomenting the violence.

”On Afghanistan, Ambassador Khan expressed high hopes for a breakthrough in the Taliban talks. He said Pakistani leaders have played their part in trying to bring about a deal. He, however, was cautious about specific aspects of the negotiations, according to the newspaper.

The ambassador also declined to say whether the Taliban should be required to recognise the legitimacy of the US-backed Afghan government. “What is important is for all Afghans to be able to reach a common understanding …,” he said. “We also believe that a sustainable peace agreement is the one that all Afghans are able to sign onto.”

On a separate front on Wednesday, Ambassador Khan defended Pakistan’s growing economic relations with China. He said Islamabad seeks close ties with both Washington and Beijing.

“We never see these two relationships as mutually exclusive,” he said, asserting that Islamabad is relying on Chinese investments in infrastructure to help boost Pakistan’s export potential, which in turn will help the country pay back loans to the Western-aligned International Monetary Fund.

“China came to us at a time when no one else was even looking at us,” said Ambassador Khan, adding he would be happy to facilitate greater US public and private investment in Pakistan’s economy.