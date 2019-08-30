‘Despite tensions, Kartarpur meeting will go ahead today’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed India had concurred to Pakistan’s proposal of holding next technical meeting on Kartarpur Corridor on August 30 (today) at the Zero Point designated area of the border.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal at a weekly press briefing said notwithstanding the current tense situation with India, Pakistan would continue the process of opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

“Pakistan remains committed to complete and inaugurate its side of the Kartarpur Corridor as planned and announced by the Prime Minister,” he said. On the proposal for the closure of air space for India, the spokesman said the issue was discussed at the highest level and was one of the many options being considered.

“We can exercise it at the time of our choosing,” he said, adding no final decision in that regard had been taken so far.

If invoking the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice was still on the cards following India’s changing of Kashmir’s status, he said it was a “delicate issue”, for which consultations were underway with all stakeholders.

The spokesman said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would visit Geneva next month to attend the meeting of Human Rights Council to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

He said former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua as special envoy had already reached Geneva to prepare for an extensive outreach to international community on the Kashmir dispute.

On Pakistan’s stance on the current legal status of Kashmir after India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, the spokesman said Pakistan still regarded it “a disputed territory”. “We are very much clear, however the hypocrisy and confusion is evident on the Indian side that shifts its stance frequently by sometimes calling it a bilateral matter and the other time an internal matter,” he said.

He said: “The position India has taken regarding the August 5 step is not tenable and Pakistan believes that implementation of the UNSC resolutions is the only option. The resolution of Kashmir dispute rests with the UNSC resolutions only, no matter how long the struggle continues.”

On providing consular access to Indian spy Kalbhushan Jhadav, he said: “Pakistan was actively in touch with the Indian government on this matter”. The spokesman said Pakistan had given freedom to UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to monitor its side, however, he mentioned that India had restricted the body’s movement to cover the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. On the negotiating process between the US and Afghan Taliban in Qatar, he said Pakistan was making sincere efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process.