Social media drive for Kashmiris launched

LONDON: Launching an out-of-the-box campaign against violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir, Chairman Pakistan Community Centre London Cllr Tariq Dar has urged every Imam in the UK to hold a placard with email address of their local Member of Parliament and ask the congregation to take out their phones and send an email of disappointment on the silence over the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian occupied territory.

Dar, who is also a trustee of Central Mosque Brent, said in a statement: I’ve done this in my Masjid in Central Mosque Brent. The imams will ask the people to create Twitter accounts. We need to push the social media campaign. This campaign is aimed at creating awareness among young Pakistani boys and girls. The bloodshed of Kashmiris is not acceptable. They need our moral support.”

He also appealed to all sections of community to express solidarity with Kashmiris peacefully by joining a demonstration to this effect at Hyde Park on September 3.