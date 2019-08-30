Pakistan carries out Ghaznavi missile’s night training launch

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290km. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the team for carrying out the successful launch at night time.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed appreciation to the team and felicitated the nation on the success.